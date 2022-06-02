Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.70. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 726,365 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)
