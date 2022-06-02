Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.70. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 726,365 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

