Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 540,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 349,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55.

Get Pineapple Power alerts:

Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.