Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PNFP opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

