Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 136,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 404,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

