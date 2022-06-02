Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.38. 3,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $9,926,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

