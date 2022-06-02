Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Appian by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Appian by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $149.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,185,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,925,868.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 898,394 shares of company stock valued at $42,902,916 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

