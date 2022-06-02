Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter.

PGZ opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

