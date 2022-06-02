Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

