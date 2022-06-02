Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

