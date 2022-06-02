Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451,828 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,783,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

