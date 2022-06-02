Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 182.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

