Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BDJ opened at $9.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

