Private Advisor Group LLC Has $408,000 Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Arcimoto worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUV. Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FUV stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

