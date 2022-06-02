Private Advisor Group LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.