Private Advisor Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

