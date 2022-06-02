Private Advisor Group LLC Has $449,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

