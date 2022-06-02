Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

