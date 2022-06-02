Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $6,822,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $207.57 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.