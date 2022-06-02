Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 388 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

