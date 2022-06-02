Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,810 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.