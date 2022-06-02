Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,780 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

