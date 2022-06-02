Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter.

GAL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

