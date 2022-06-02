Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,277,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 229,849 shares during the last quarter.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of FATE opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

