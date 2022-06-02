Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 330,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

