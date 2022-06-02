Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

