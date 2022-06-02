Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

