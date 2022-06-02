Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

AWI stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

