Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

