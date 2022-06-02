ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.