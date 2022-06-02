PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.08

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.08 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.63). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 251,753 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 237 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.08. The company has a market capitalization of £872.46 million and a P/E ratio of -169.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($12,655.87). Also, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($18,503.29). Insiders purchased a total of 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,842 over the last quarter.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

