Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quanterix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $607.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.