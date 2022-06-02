Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,965 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

