Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 35,829 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,200,000.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

