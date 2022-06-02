Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 6,094 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NYSE WLL opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

