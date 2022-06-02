Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $359,000 Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Freedom were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

FRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

