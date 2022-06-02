Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $383,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

