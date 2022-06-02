Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAMC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

