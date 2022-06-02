Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

