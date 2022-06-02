Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $175.59 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

