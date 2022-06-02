Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

