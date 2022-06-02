Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,755 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

