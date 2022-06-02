Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $345,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

