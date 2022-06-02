Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $351,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.