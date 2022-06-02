Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 137,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELP opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 312.51%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

