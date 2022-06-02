Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

