ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

