Reviewing Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smart Powerr and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A 4.68% 3.73% Fiverr International -20.30% -17.23% -6.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr $870,000.00 30.29 $4.05 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.98 -$65.01 million ($1.75) -23.04

Smart Powerr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart Powerr and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.29%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr (Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. The company also offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the Combined Cycle Power Plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, it provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; and sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

