Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,266 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Freshpet worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

