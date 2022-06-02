Rhumbline Advisers Buys 709 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Palomar worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of PLMR opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.