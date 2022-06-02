Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.72 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

